Man Stabs Mother-In-Law To Death In Puri; Attempts Suicide

Puri: A man allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law to death and made an abortive bid to commit suicide by consuming poison on Wednesday. The incident has been reported from Banamali Nagar under Baliapanda Police limits of Puri district.

According to preliminary investigation, the murder seems to be a fall out of a family dispute, police sources said.

The accused has been identified as Shaktidhar Das of Talcher, who is a driver by profession and is presently rising in Puri. Shaktidhar had developed a love affair with the youngest daughter of Tillottama Kar, residing near Kriyajoga Ashram under Baseli Sahi police limits, and tied the nuptial knot a few months ago.

Shaktidhar was fumed with her mother-in-law as she did not allow her daughter to shift to her in-laws’ house because her elder daughter was not married, sources said.

In a fit of rage, Shaktidhar bought a knife from Kacheri Square this afternoon and stabbed her mother-in-law multiple times when she was alone at home this afternoon, sources added.

Tillottama sustained fatal injuries on her stomach and died on the spot due to profuse bleeding.

In the meantime, Shaktidhar consumed poison in a bid to end his life after the gruesome act. He was initially rushed to Puri district headquarters hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

On intimation, Additional SP along with Baseli Sahi police in Baliapanda, reached the spot and launched an investigation.