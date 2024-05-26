Man Stabs Four Girls in US Movie Theater, Arrested

A man got arrested after stabbing four girls, aged between 9 and 17, in a movie theatre in Braintree, Massachusetts and injured two others at a McDonald’s in the US, said the police.

According to the police, on Saturday evening, the accused entered the theatre and started stabbing four girls without being provoked. The four girls sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Boston hospitals for treatment.

The suspect allegedly left the crime scene in a black SUV. After analyzing CCTV footage, the police found out that the car was earlier involved in a “similar assault” that occurred in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Almost after an hour the accused allegedly stabbed two other people, a 21-year-old female and a 29-year-old male in a McDonald’s in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Both the victims were shifted to the nearest hospital and said to be out of danger, said the police.

Following a chase with Massachusetts State Police, the accused crashed in Sandwich, Massachusetts and was taken into police custody.