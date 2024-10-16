Malkangiri: A man stabbed his five-year-old daughter to death in RSC 14 village under Chitrokonda police limits in Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sanjiv Bhatra.

As per reports, Sanjiv attacked his daughter Blesi Rani while she was playing at the house of a neighbour. On hearing her screams, other villagers rushed to the spot and found the girl lying in a pool of blood.

Although she was quickly taken to the hospital, the doctors declared her dead upon arrival. After the incident, the suspect Sanjiv escaped from the scene and is currently absconding.

The grandfather of the deceased minor girl alleged that his son committed the crime after being instigated by his second wife. Meanwhile, Chitrakonda Police has started an investigation into the incident and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

