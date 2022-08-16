Man stabbed in Karnataka’s Shivamogga after clash over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan posters; 4 arrested

Shivamogga: A youth suffered knife wounds Monday as two groups clashed over the display of portraits of Hindu Mahasabha spearhead Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan in Karnataka’s Shivamogga city, 300km northwest of Bengaluru.

Authorities issued prohibitory orders till August 18 while schools will be closed on Tuesday in Shivamogga and its industrial twin town, Bhadravati, 20km away. Thirty platoons of armed police along with a posse of rapid action force were deployed in the city.

According to the police, four people have now been arrested for the stabbing and two more have been identified and the cops are closing in on them as well.

On August 15, Right-wing groups put up a poster of Savarkar at the Ameer Ahmed Circle in Shivamogga on Monday to which another group objected as they wanted to install Tipu Sultan’s flex there. Pro-Hindu groups then launched a protest when efforts were made to remove the poster. Police had to resort to mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control and disperse the crowd.