Man Stabbed During Loot Bid By Miscreants In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants stabbed a man leaving him critically injured during a loot bid near Tomando Police Station in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening.

The victim has been identified as Bharat Sahu of the Baliapada area of the state capital.

According to sources, two unidentified youths attacked Sahu all of sudden with knife and helmet and escaped from the spot.

As a result, he sustained critical injuries in his body. Locals rescued him from a pool of blood and sent him to the hospital for treatment.

On being informed, police visited the spot and initiated an investigation into it. Further investigation is underway to nab the accused persons.