A man was brutally stabbed by two bike-borne miscreants in Rai Bahadur Lane near Balagandi Chowk in Puri town on Wednesday evening.

On getting information about the stabbing incident, Additional SP Sushil Kumar Mishra, City DSP Prashant Sahu along with Kumbharpada police station officer Jaydeep Mohanty reached the spot and started an investigation.

The victim, Rakesh Mohapatra of Rai Bahadur Lane, was seriously injured in the stabbing and was first shifted to Puri DHH and then to Cuttack SCB for treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two unknown men on a bike waylaid Rakesh and stabbed him before speeding away. It is suspected that the attack was the fallout of previous enmity.

Additional SP Sushil Kumar Mishra said that an investigation is underway to establish the actual reason behind the attack.

With Durga Puja festivities underway in the seaside town the stabbing incident points fingers at the law and order poising a tough challenge for new Puri SP, Vineet Agarwal.

