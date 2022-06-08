Man, Son Killed In Car-Bike Collision In Khurda

Khurda: A man and his son were killed after their motorcycle collided head-on with a speeding car near Begunia Chakapada Chhak in Khurda this morning.

The deceased were identified as Madhusudan Das and his son Kshirod.

According to reports, Madhusudan along woth his son was heading towards Khurda from Bolgarh on a motorcycle at around 10 am today. Meanwhile, their two-wheeler collided head-on with a speeding car resulting in Madhusudan’s death on the spot.

However, Kshirod succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a nearby hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The cops also initiated an inquiry in this connection.