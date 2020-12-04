Man, Son Charred To Death As Motorcycle Catches Fire After Road Mishap

Bolangir: A man and his three-year-old son were killed while his wife and one-year-old son sustained critical injuries after the motorcycle they were travelling on caught fire after being hit by a SUV at Jangel Chakk under Tusura police limits in Bolangir district today.

The deceased has been identified as Mankhanu Bisi of Risida village in Kalahandi district.

According to reports, Mankunu along with his wife and two sons was travelling on the two-wheeler when the SUV, engaged in COVID duty, hit the motorcycle. Following which, the ill-fated vehicle caught fire killing Mankhanu and one of his sons on the spot. However, the deceased’s wife and another son sustained critical injuries.

On being informed, police personnel along with the fire tenders reached the spot and rescued the mother-son duo to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital.