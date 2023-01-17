Man Slits Wife’s Throat Over Family Feud In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A man slit the throat of his wife with a sharp weapon over a family feud at Kanchapada village under Sabaranga police station in Bhadrak district.

According to reports, an argument ensued between the husband-wife duo over some petty issue. The situation turned ugly after the man slit the throat of his wife. Following the incident, the woman sustained serious injuries.

The woman was rushed to SCB hospital in Cuttack where she died during treatment.

More details awaited.