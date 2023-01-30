Man Slits Wife’s Throat Over Family Dispute In Konark

Konark: A man slit his wife’s throat at Dighalo Basti under Nimapara police limits of Puri district on Monday.

Reportedly, the accused, whose identity was not known immediately, has been detained for further questioning into the incident.

As per sources, an argument has ensued between the husband-wife duo over some issue. The situation turned ugly after the man slit his wife’s throat with a sharp weapon.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident, said sources.