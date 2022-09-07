Man Shot Dead Over Family Feud In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A man was shot dead by his son over a family feud at Kasikundal village under Udala police limit in Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased has been identified as Tilu Nayak.

According to reports, an argument ensued between the accused Kailash and his father Tilu over some issue. The situation turned ugly after the youth opened fire on his father killing him on the spot. Soon after the crime, the youth fled.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has also been launched to nab the accused, said sources.