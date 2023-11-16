Man shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Delhi

NewDelhi: A 27-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by some unidentified persons in East Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported from Ghazipur Diary firm. The deceased has been identified as Saueav Kumar, a native of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh. He was an employee of Waste Management Power plant in Ghazipur Diary firm.

According to initial reports, On Wednesday, Saurav was travelling in the car with three other employees of his company. He was driving the vehicle.

At that time, some unknown miscreants allegedly opened fire at them.

On being informed, the officials of the Ghazipur police station rushed to the incident spot and found that the man was shot in his head and was lying on the road. The police admitted him to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Further proceedings are underway examining the CCTV footage.