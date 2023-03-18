Man shot dead by Maoists for ‘felling trees’!

Bhubaneswar: Maoists today gunned down a youth, according to a poster in the locality. Reportedly, the killing was carried out by the Nuapada Divisional Committee of the ultras.

The deceased has been identified as Narayan Nagesh of Laxmipur village. He has been shot dead by the ultras on Friday night.

As per reports, a group of rebels picked up Nagesh from his home and later killed him by firing at him. In a poster, the Mainpur-Nuapada Division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) mentioned that Nagesh along with some forest department officials was involved in cutting down trees and creating land for rehabilitating people.

Since 2010, Nagesh was involved in such activities and he has been punished for the crime, the poster read. The red rebels have also issued threats to some other family members of the deceased.

It is alleged that the Maoists had warned Nagesh not to get involved in activities that destroy forests in the region.