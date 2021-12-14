Man Shot Dead At Madhya Pradesh Wedding!

Bhopal: A man was shot dead at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly by men belonging to the right-wing. Three men have been arrested in the case, said the police. A protest was held in the city last evening. The police are yet to confirm if the men belong to any right-wing group.

The wedding function was organised by the followers of jailed ‘godman’ Rampal. Rampal, who is from Haryana, is serving life sentence in connection with the murder of six persons — five women and an infant.

Rampal’s followers say he follows a different wedding ceremony, popularly known as Ramaini, which takes only 17 minutes. The attackers have alleged that the such a marriage is against the Hindu religion.

A murder case has been lodged against 11 men who were identified and others who are not. Three of the men have been arrested.