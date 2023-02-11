Man Shot At Over Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft

Parlakhemundi (Mohana): Unidentified miscreants shot a man in Ghodapanka village under Adaba police station of Gajapati district for allegedly practising witchcraft and sorcery.

“On intimation, Adaba police reached the village and rescued the victim, Kapilendra. After first aid, at Mohana Hospital, he was shifted to the MKCG MCH at Berhampur,” Adaba police station IIC Subhranta Kumar Panda said.

According to police sources, on Saturday noon, Kapilendra was returning home on his bike when someone attacked him with a wooden plank near Ghodapanka school. As he fell down from the bike, another person fired two rounds from a nearby bush.

One bullet hit Kapilendra on his right hip while the other bullet hit his bike. As both the men were wearing masks, the victim could not identify them.

However, Kapilendra has filed a written complaint with Adaba police station alleging that he was attacked on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

A few months ago, the villagers suspected him of practising sorcery, and since then he has been ostracized in the village, the sources added.

A case has been registered and further investigation of the incident is underway, informed IIC Panda.