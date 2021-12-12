Man Shot At During Loot Bid By Miscreants In Ganjam, Hospitalised

Ganjam: A person was critically injured after being shot at by some miscreants during a loot bid at Angara-Nuagarh road under Kodala police limits in Khallikote in Ganjam district.

The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate care.

On being informed police reached the spot and launched a probe. Further investigation is underway to trace the accused persons involved in the act.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.