Jharsuguda: A man sustained critical injuries in firing in Shanti Nagar of Jharsuguda district on Friday.

The injured has been identified as Rakesh Oram (32).

Following a dispute with the victim yesterday, the miscreants arrived at his residence today and fired two rounds. He was critically injured as the bullet pierced through his shoulder. He was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. The miscreants escaped from the scene after the attack.