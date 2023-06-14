Man Shoots Sibling Brother Dead In Angul

Angul: A man allegedly shot his sibling brother to death at Kenchua Nali village under Thakurgarh police station limits in Athmallik block of Angul on Wednesday.

According to sources, Srikant Bhoi alias Maguni shot dead his sibling brother Tophan Bhoi, with a country-made firearm over a suspected a family dispute.

On intimation, Thakurgarh police station IIC Priyabrata Das reached the spot and started an investigation.

However, the actual reason behind the murder is to be ascertained, police sources said.