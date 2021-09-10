Man Shoots His Son To Death Over Family Feud In Cuttack

Cuttack: In a chilling incident, a man allegedly shot his son to death at Bentua village in Cuttack’s Barang over a family feud on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Shiba Munda, son of Jadumani Munda of the same village.

According to sources, the incident took place this afternoon when the father-son duo had a verbal duel over a trivial issue and started beating each other. In a fit of rage, Jadumani shot his son, killing him on the spot.

On the other hand, a team from Commisinorate Police rushed to the spot following an intimation about the crime and sent the body of the deceased to the hospital for autopsy, sources said.

Meanwhile, the accused is at large and police have launched a manhunt to nab him. The police are further investigating the case to find out the actual reason behind the murder, sources added.