Man shoots estranged wife’s lover in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A man allegedly opened fire at his estranged wife’s lover at Jhankarpada village under Charmal police limits in Sambalpur district late on Tuesday night.

The accused, Swadhin Pradhan, of the village had married one Mira. However, his wife eloped with her lover a couple of years ago and was staying with him.

Mira and her lover, identified as Pankaj Dehuri, came to the village for some work when Swadhin shot three to four rounds at Dehuri using a country-made gun, sources informed.

Dehuri was first rushed Burla and later he was shifted to Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. Till the last report came in, Dehuri’s condition was stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to nab Pradhan who is at large after committing the crime.