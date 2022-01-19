Man Shoots Dead Stray Dog, Injures Another; Activists Demand Strict Action

Bhubaneswar: In yet another act of brutality against animals, a man allegedly opened fire on two street dogs killing one and wounding another in Jagamara area under Khandagiri police station limits of Bhubaneswar.

The matter came to the fore after animal activists, who rescued the injured dog, today lodged a complaint with the local police station demanding strict action against the accused man for the gruesome act.

According to the FIR, one, Babuna alias Kitab Patnaik (45), of the same locality has been accused of shooting stray dogs.

Sources said the accused shot the dogs after the canine killed two of his chicken. Two persons, who witnessed the incident, contacted an animal rescue outfit.

Following this, the activists of “Peoples for Animals” reached the spot and found one dog dead while another battling for life with bullet wounds.

They immediately shifted the injured dog to an animal shelter run by “Seva Hin Sankalp”. On the other hand, the post-mortem of the dead dog was also conducted at a city-based private hospital.

On being asked, Kandagiri IIC said that efforts are on to apprehend the accused man.