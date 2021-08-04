Man Sets Wife Afire Over Family Feud In Ganjam

Berhampur: In a horrific incident, a man allegedly set his wife afire over a family feud at Sana Arjayapalli village under Arjayapalli Marine Police Station in Ganjam district. The victim has been identified as B Aarama.

According to available information, B Aarama was staying at her father’s house following a quarrel with her husband B Mukodu of the village.

As per reports, the incident took place while Aarama was heading towards her workplace when Mukodu intercepted her at Gandhi Chowk. Meanwhile, a verbal spat broke out between the couple. Following which, Mukodu poured petrol on Aarama and set her ablaze.

Some locals rushed to rescue her and admitted her to Chhatrapur Sub-Divisional Hospital. Later she was shifted to MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur as her health condition deteriorated.

Following the incident, police detained Mukodu and further investigation is underway in this regard.