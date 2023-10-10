Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering wife in Odisha’s Berhampur

Berhampur: The Ganjam District & Sessions Judge Smt Rupashree Chowdhury today convicted a man of murdering his wife and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The accused is Manoj Dallei (30) of Bainsi village under Jarda police station limits. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs.10,000.

According to the case details, Manoj and Manju were staying at a rented house in Nua Khajuria Panda Colony under Gosaninuagaon police station in Berhampur after marrying against the will of their parents.

After two years of marriage, they were blessed with a baby boy. Carrying the newborn, when both reached Manju’s house, her father Sukura Bisoyi refused to accept their marriage.

Following this, a rift ensured between the couple and Manoj started harassing her mentally and resorting to physical abuse. Manju had also lodged a complaint on August 13, 2019, at Berhampur Mahila Police Station. Later, the cops counselled the couple at the police station and made them arrive at a mutual understanding to stay together.

On the morning of August 15th, Manoj took Manju to the hospital stating that she was unconscious but the doctor declared her dead. On this basis, the Gosaninuagaon police station registered a case and sent the dead body for post-mortem.

However, the autopsy report stated that the woman was strangled to death about 18 hours ago when she was admitted to the hospital.

Based on the report, the Gosaninuagaon police station registered a case of murder in 2019 and forwarded the accused Manoj to the court. He got bail from the High Court on September 28, 2022, and was released from jail.

In this case, the honourable court has given this verdict based on the evidence of 21 witnesses. Manoj was sent to Berhampur jail directly from the court.

Public Prosecutor Trilochan Parida, who was handling the case on behalf of the government, informed that the court directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide financial support to the 8-year-old son of the couple.