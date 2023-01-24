Man Sentenced To 25 Years RI For Raping Minor

Phulbani: A local court on Tuesday awarded 25 years rigorous imprisonment with Rs 25,000 fine for raping a minor girl in Phulbani sadar police limits area.

The Special Pocso court and additional district judge also ordered Babuli Kudei of Sadar police limits area to undergo two years more imprisonment in case of default in paying the fine.

Babuli had raped a physically challenged minor girl in absence of her family members in 2019. Her family members had lodged a complaint with police following which police registered a case and arrested the accused.