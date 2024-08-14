Jharsuguda: Additional District Judge and POCSO Judge Pooja Sarangi has sentenced Kanhu Behera, a 22-year-old convict, to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 6-year-old girl in Jharsuguda Sadar police station area in 2022.

The judgment was based on 19 documents and the testimony of 20 people. Behera is a resident of Pandia Kumbharsahi of the BTM area in the Ganjam district. Now he has been sentenced to imprisonment and also fined Rs. 10,000 if failed to pay must undergo an additional year of rigorous imprisonment.

According to reports, on 1 March 2022, as the victim did not return home for a long time her mother went searching. Later she was found naked on the roof of their house, along with the accused, who fled the scene seeing the mother. The victim disclosed the incident to her mother, leading to a complaint filed at Jharsuguda Sadar police station.

The police arrested the accused registering case No. 33/22 and forwarded it to court. After the trial, the court convicted Behera and handed down the sentence.