Man sentenced to 14-yrs in jail for raping minor girl

Cuttack: A POCSO court here sentenced a man to 14 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for raping a minor girl in 2014.

The convict, Shyam Sundar Behera, has been sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000. In default of non-payment of fine, the convict shall undergo one more year of imprisonment.

According to the details, a case was registered on October 26, 2014 in Mahanga police station. It was stated that a 15-year-old minor was raped by 59-year-old man, Shyam Sundar Behera following which the minor girl became pregnant.

After the family came to know about this, a complaint was lodged. The court delivered the verdict on the basis of 11 witnesses and 12 proofs.

Apart from this, the court also ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakhs to the victim. The compensation will be provided to the victim through the District Legal Services Authority.

Public Prosecutor Ramesh Mohanty was handling the case on behalf of the state government in this case.