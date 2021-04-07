Man Robbed of Rs 1.5L In Bolangir

Bolangir: Two unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 1.5 lakh from a man in front of a bank in Bolangir district today. The victim has been identified as Pradipta Jena.

Reportedly, the incident took place while Praditpa had gone to deposit Rs 1.5 lakh at the State Bank Of India (SBI) Bazar branch when two bike-borne miscreants approached him and decamped with his money bag in front of the bank.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and examined the footage of the CCTV installed in the area to identify the miscreants. Further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.