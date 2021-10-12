Man Rapes, Impregnates Daughter In Malkangiri; Held

Malkangiri: Police have apprehended a man for allegedly raping and impregnating his own daughter.

The incident was reported from the Malkangiri police limits area and the accused person has been identified as Nani Gopala.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after the survivor’s brother lodged a complaint at the Malkangiri police station alleging his father raped and impregnated his sister.

Acting on the plaint, police arrested the accused after probing the matter. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his wrongdoings before the police.

Following this, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway.