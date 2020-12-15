Man Posing As Income Tax Officer Arrested For Extortion

Bhubaneswar: A man was arrested for allegedly posing as an Income Tax officer and trying to extort Rs 10,000 from a businessman while threatening to raid his firm.

The matter came to light after one Debasish Patnaik lodged a complaint against the accused, identified as Umakanta Rout (59), at Kharvelnagar Police Station.

In his complaint, Debasish stated that Umakanta posing as an Income Tax officer demanded Rs 10,000 from him.

Umakanta further threatened Debasish of dire consequences if he does not comply to his demand, the victim alleged.

Based on the plaint, police launched a probe and arrested the accused.

A case under Sections 294, 506, 507, 419, and 387 of IPC was registered and the accused was produced before the court, sources said.