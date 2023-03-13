Man Posing As CHSE Official Held for Extorting Money From College Students

Balasore: The Industrial Area police have arrested a man, posing as a senior official of CHSE, on the charges of extorting more than Rs 6 lakhs from more than 300 college students on the pretext of getting their examination marks increased.

The arrested man has been identified as Pradeep Das of Khannagar village under Sadar police station. He used to introduce himself as a senior officer of the higher education department and shell out money from students and their parents.

According to police, the accused not only used to make money on the pretext of increasing their marks but also used to threaten their parents to spoil the children’s future if they did not pay according to his will.

Accused Pradeep, who is an advocate, was maintaining a lavish lifestyle by extorting money from students by making false promises of getting their marks increased. A total of Rs 57,000 in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh, an expensive car and multiple bank ATMs have been seized from him, the police added.

Some students and their guardians duped by the accused handed him over to the police after tricking him to crack another deal.

Not only Balasore, Pradeep has duped more than 300 students from different districts including Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj also. He used to charge Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 per student by promising to increase their marks in Plus II examination papers.