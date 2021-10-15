Man, Nephew Trampled To Death By Elephant In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A youth and his minor nephew were trampled to death by a wild elephant near Kholgad Reserve Forest under Redhakhol Forest Division in Sambalpur district on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Dusasan Bhoi (27) and his nephew Ratik Bhoi (5), both residents of Dimirikuda village in the district.

According to reports, the incident took place yesterday evening when Bhoi and his nephew Ratik were on a cycle on the Vijayawada-Ranchi National Highway.

Suddenly, an elephant attacked them killing them on the spot. Later some locals spotted his body this morning and informed his family members and police about the same.

On being informed, cops along with the forest department officials reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.