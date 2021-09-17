Man Murders Son, Buries Body In Forest

Kandhamal: A man allegedly killed his son and buried his body in the forest near Pangurumila village under Baliguda Kandhamal district.

The detainees have been identified as Bhuskar Pujari and his two sons Praful Pujari and Jambeb Pujari from Pangurumila village.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after local Sarpanch lodged a complaint at the police station alleging that Chaitanya Pujari was brutally murdered by his father and his two elder brothers.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and exhumed the body after the accused father marked the spot. Later the cops detained the accused father and two other sons for interrogation. Further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.