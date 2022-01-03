Man ‘Murdered’ Over Release Of Drain Water In Rayagada 

Rayagada: A man was allegedly killed over a dispute with his neighbours over the release of drain water at Harijan Sahi in Kumbhikota village under Sadar police limits of Rayagada district.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Khosla of the village.

Reportedly, the families of Ajay Khosla and Gorekha Khora were at loggerheads over the release of drain water. A clash broke out between the two houses over the incident.

During the fight, Ajay fainted on the spot and was rushed to the local Primary Health Centre (CHC) where the doctor declared him brought dead.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and sent the body to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.

Following this, Ajay’s family members had lodged a complaint with the Rayagada Police against four persons involved in the incident.