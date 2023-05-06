Man Mowed Down By Speeding Car In Semiliguda; Locals Block Road Demanding Compensation

Semiliguda: Tension prevailed in Semiliguda in Koraput following the death of man after being mowed down by a speeding car on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jogu Jani of Kodigaon village in Ward no 19 of within Sunabeda Municipality area. He was working as a security guard at a cement godown in Semiliguda market.

Last night when he was going toward the godown after having dinner, the speeding car hit him and dragged him for a distance as the driver was in an inebriated condition. Soon after, the vehicle collided with two more motorcyclists.

On intimation, scores of people from Kodigaon reached the scene and apprehended the drunk driver. Soon, local police also reached the spot and pacified the angry people with peaceful talks. The body was then sent to Koraput DHH for post-mortem and then handed over to the family members.

However, the villagers and family members today again staged a road blockade by burning tyres and by placing the dead body on the road connecting Nandapur alleging the authorities had assured of Rs 60,000 as compensation but they are yet to receive the financial aid.

On being asked, the villagers said that until the family members are provided the compensation amount as promised, the road blockade will continue.

As a result of the agitation, hundreds of vehicles were still stranded on both sides of the road till the last reports came in.

Sunabeda police has registered a case (78/23) in connection with the incident.