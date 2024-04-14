Man, Minor Daughter Die After Car Hits Road Divider

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a man and his four-year-old daughter were killed after a car in which they were travelling hit the divider and overturned on NH 16 near Jashotikiri Road under Bhandaripokhari police station in Bhadrak district on Sunday.

The deceased duo has been identified as Subhish Ganguly and his 4-year-old daughter Koel Ganguly. Subhish’s wife Arpita Ganguly, father Nimayu Ganguly and mother Rakshi Ganguly sustained critical injuries in the mishap.

They were going to Kharagpur by car from Goa. On their way from Goa, they also visited Puri today and proceeded towards their destination.

The vehicle lost control over the wheel and crashed into the divider near Jashotikiri. Five of them were rescued by the Bhandaripokhri fire brigade and admitted to Bhandaripokhri CHC before being shifted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital.

Subhashish Ganguly and his daughter were declared dead at the hospital while others are undergoing treatment.