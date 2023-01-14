Man Makes Hoax Call On Terror Attack At Pune Rly Station, Detained

Pune: Police here has arrested a man for making a hoax call about a possible terrorist attack at Pune railway station.

The caller, who was traced and detained, allegedly made the call in a fit of anger after he had had a spat with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on a train, as per reports.

The suspect, Govind Mande, 38, is a native of Parbhani district who currently resides at Shivshambhu Nagar on the Katraj Kondhwa road in Pune.

On Saturday morning, the Pune City police control room received a call from a man who claimed that the railway station will be bombed by terrorists, following which security was beefed up at the station and a search was launched for the person who made the phone call.

Probe revealed that the call was made by Mande, who was travelling on a train and had a quarrel with some people, who looked like policemen, at Manmad.