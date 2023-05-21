Man Lynched In Public Glare In Ganjam Village; 7 Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Berhampur: Police arrested seven people for allegedly beating a man to death at Chingudighai village under Purusottampur police limits in Ganjam district. The video of the entire scene went viral on social media, which was later confirmed by the police.

Five persons were arrested earlier while two others have been nabbed on Saturday. Hunt is on to catch others involved in the heinous crime, police said.

The man, identified as Bahuda Sahoo of Puri district, was tied to an electric pole and beaten mercilessly by a group of people in the village road in full public glare. Later, he was abandoned in a critical condition. Within few minutes, he succumbed to injuries before police reached the village.

The matter of great concern is that such brutality took place in presence of number of villagers including children.

Sahoo was detained by the villagers on suspicion of being a thief. Later, a group of villagers tied him to a pole and thrashed him with sticks and bricks. Such brutality was clearly shown in the video which is doing rounds on internet.

Sahoo’s brother had lodged a police complaint in this connection after police informed him.

SDPO Purushottampur, Rajanikant Samal, said an inquiry has been initiated. Raids are being carried out. More will be arrested soon.