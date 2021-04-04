Man launches murderous attack on neighbour over past enmity, detained

Balasore: A man allegedly launched a murderous attack on his neighbour over past enmity at Chandrapada village under Simulia police limit in Balasore.

The victim has been identified as Shyama Murmu.

As per available information, the accused Chandra Murmu had an ongoing rivalry with the victim.

However, the situation turned ugly after a verbal spat broke between the duo last night. Infuriated over the same, Chandra attacked Shyama with a sharp weapon.

Shyama sustained grievous injuries in the attack and was rushed to Simulia Health Centre.

He was later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and detained the accused person. An investigation into the case is underway, sources said.