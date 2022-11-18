Man Lands Dream Job At Google After Several Rejections

New Delhi: After facing rejection for several times by the tech giant Google, Advin Roy Netto, finally got the job at the company.

Advin Roy Netto applied at the tech giant not once or twice, but multiple times since 2013, and he finally got the job after being rejected by the company.

Netto has shared a heart-warming video on Instagram where he reveals to his wife and mother that he cleared the interview at Google.

In the video, Netto is seen approaching his mother, who is holding their pet. His mother asks him about the matter as he cannot stop smiling. “Did you get into Google?” his wife also questions as she approaches him. His mother, who is ecstatic, says, “I knew it,” and starts dancing. His wife embraces him and congratulates him.

Along with the video, Advin penned a note revealing how he went on to get selected for the job. He began by saying, “We generally see the good side of any story on social media. What we need to understand is the effort that went behind it”. The user further added, “I have been applying to google since 2013. I applied every year without fail (I have proof of my applications). Every year, when I don’t hear back, I check what’s wrong with me”.