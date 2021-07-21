Man Kills Wife Over Family Feud In Dhenkanal, Surrenders

Dhenkanal: A man from Bajichowk under Town PS allegedly killed his wife and surrendered before police in Dhenkanal today.

The accused has been identified as Satyabrata Mahalik of Banasingh village. He had married Mamata Behera of Kankadahad village around 10 years back and were staying with their two children in a rented house at Bajichowk in Dhenkanal town.

According to reports, Banasingh is an army personnel. He was on leave for the past ten days.

Sources said that the couple had a heated argument after which the accused beat up the woman. While she was rushed to the nearby hospital, the doctor there pronounced her dead. Following this, Banasingh surrendered himself before the police.