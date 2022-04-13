Man Kills Wife In Inebriated Condition In Koraput

Koraput: Police here on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife. The incident was reported from Bhudan Colony under Koraput Town Police limits.

Police said the accused was in an inebriated state when he committed the crime.

According to reports, an argument ensued on Tuesday night after the accused came home drunk. The situation took an ugly turn after the accused thrashed the woman resulting in her death on the spot.

On being informed, Police reached the spot and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the incident is underway.