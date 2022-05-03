Man Kills Wife In Inebriated Condition In Balasore

Balasore: Police have detained a man for allegedly murdering his wife. The incident was reported from Soro locality of Balasore district.

The deceased has been identified as Deula Murmu.

Police said the accused was in an inebriated state when he committed the crime.

According to reports, an argument ensued after the accused came home drunk. The situation took an ugly turn after the accused thrashed the woman resulting in her death on the spot.

On being informed, Police reached the spot and detained the accused. Further investigation into the incident is underway.