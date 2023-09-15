Man Kills Wife & Dumps Chopped Body Parts In River

Ganjam: A man strangled his newly-wed wife to death, chopped the body into several parts, and dumped them in the Rushikulya River before surrendering to the pn hursda

The deceased has been identified as Buli Muli of Jagilipadar village in Ganjam.

Buli had tied the knot with Narayan Muli of Bhagbanpur under Sorada police limits in Ganjam around three months ago.

Narayan Muli killed his wife Buli Muli by strangulating her with a belt, chopped her body into pieces, and dumped them in the river.

Later, he went to the police station and confessed his crime.

The police have registered a case in this regard and sought the help of the Fire Brigade to retrieve victim’s body parts from the river, sources added.