Man Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide In UP’s Aligarh

Aligarh: A man allegedly died by suicide after killing his wife at their residence in Ratawali village of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, they were informed by residents of Ratawali village about the couple found dead in their house.

“Prima facie it appears that the husband first strangled his wife to death and then hanged self. Further probe underway,” said the police

The police have recovered the bodies from the couple’s home, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

While a case was registered at Barla police station, further probe into the incident to ascertain the exact reason behind is underway, said sources.