Man Kills Wife Before Hanging Himself

Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly died by suicide after killing his wife in Talsara in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as Hemant Dandasena and spouse Rashmi of Damakuda village within Talsara police limits.

According to reports, Hemant Jaksena of Damkuda village left his village for Goa several years ago. There he earned a living through various means. Hemant’s wife lived with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law. Hemant returned home before the Holi festival and lived separately with his wife.

On Tuesday, the couple had a bitter fight following which he killed his wife by suffocating her with a pillow when she was asleep. Next, Hemant committed suicide by hanging from the roof of his room.

On being informed, police sent the bodies for post-mortem and launched a probe into the tragic incident.