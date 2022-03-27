Man Kills Wife After Heated Argument In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A woman was allegedly killed her husband over a heated argument in the Badasahi block of the Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sumi Murmu (24).

As per reports, the incident took place in Malihati village under Manatri police limits when a heated argument broke out between Sumi and her husband Dasaratha Murmu, the accused.

Enraged over this, Dasaratha killed his wife. On being informed, police arrived at the spot and detained the accused.

Police have also recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to a nearby hospital. Further probe in this regard is underway.