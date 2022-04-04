Man Kills Sister-In-Law Over Past Enmity In Sambalpur 

Sambalpur: A man allegedly murdered his sister in law over past enmity in Kandataila village of Burda panchayat under Rairakhol police limits in Redhakhol of Sambalpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Saraswati Bhoi.

According to reports, an altercation broke out be between the accused Charan Bagh and Saraswati late on Sunday evening. Irked over the matter, Charan hacked his sister-law to death with a sharped weapon killing her on the spot and fled the spot soon after committing the crime.

On getting information, Rairakhol police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind this murder and also to nab the absconding accused.