Man Kills Sister-In-Law, Dumps Her Body In River

Keonjhar: A man allegedly killed his sister-in-law and dumped her body in a river at Amarang village in Keonjhar district.

Although the incident occurred on Thursday night, the matter came to light today after some locals spotted the lower part of her body floating in the water. They immediately alerted the police about the same.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Surathi Nayak (50), was living alone after the death of her husband.

Surathi’s brother-in-law Shatrughan Nayak used to quarrel with her on regular basis. On Thursday night, an argument ensued between the duo over some issue.

The situation turned ugly after the accused dragged Surathi to a riverside and cut her in half with the help of a sharp weapon. Later, he dumped the body in the river and fled.

Reportedly, police have seized the body for post-mortem. While a case has been registered into the case, a manhunt is underway for the absconding Shatrughan.