Man Kills Neighbour Over Land Dispute In Sundargarh

Rourkela: A man died after he was attacked by his neighbour over a land dispute in Mahulpada in Sundargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Chaitu Nayak.

As per reports, Chaitu, who resides near accused Laka Nayak’s house had a dispute over a piece of land.

On Sunday evening, the duo had a fight due over the same issue. The situation turned ugly after Laka took a piece of wooden log and attacked Chaitu. The attack was so severe that Chaitu died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and arrested Laka for further questioning into the incident, said sources.