Man Kills Mother Over Family Dispute In Cuttack

By Pragativadi News Service
Salepur: A man allegedly beat his mother to death over a family dispute at Sukarpada village under Nischintakoili police limits of Cuttack district.

The identity of the accused was not known immediately.

According to reports, the incident occurred after an argument broke out between the accused and his mother over some issue. In a fit of rage, the accused thrashed his mother resulting in her death on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the accused fled away.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter, said sources.

